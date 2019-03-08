Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man in a life-threatening condition outside of a Stoke Newington takeaway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 39-year-old man was found unconscious having been assaulted in Stoke Newington Road, near to the junction with Miller's Terrace.

Officers were called at 2.24am to Stoke Newington Road N16, near the junction with Miller's Terrace, following reports of an altercation.

There they found the victim, who they believe was involved in an altercation with a man holding a motorbike helmet.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remained last night.

No-one has yet been arrested and the police's enquiries continue.

Det. Con Amy Harrison said: "The incident took place outside a busy bar and takeaway, where there were many people present enjoying a night out. I know that a lot of people witnessed this and filmed it on their mobile phones. I need those people to get in touch and speak to me urgently."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 1299/30 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.