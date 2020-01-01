Search

Jailed: Stoke Newington crack cocaine and heroin gang - who are thought to have pocketed as much as £646,000 in six months

PUBLISHED: 08:51 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:51 11 July 2020

Edward Smith

Edward Smith

met police

Three members of a Stoke Newington gang supplying crack cocaine and heroin - which is thought could have made as much as £646,000 in six months - have been jailed.

Carlvina SamuelsCarlvina Samuels

The Met’s Operation Cabhat targeted the supply of Class A drugs within Hackney by criminals linked to a gang operating in Stoke Newington between March 19 to October 1 2019 when a warrant was executed and arrests made.

Detectives discovered that each one had a specific role as they worked together in the organised crime group.

Luchiano Dias, 25, controlled the drugs line, which users called to make orders, while 52-year-old Edward Smith and 33-year-old Carlvina Samuels were street dealers who supplied drugs on behalf of the line.

The team from the Met seized large amounts of cash, along with Class A drugs and paraphernalia used to prepare and manufacture street drugs like scales.

Luchiano DiasLuchiano Dias

Several mobile phones linked to the conspiracy was also found.

Wood Green Crown Court heard - via a drugs expert witness - that the drugs line was shown to have made between £388,000 and £646,000 over the 196 day conspiracy period.

On Wednesday Luchiano Dias of Hackney was jailed for four years, Edward Smith was jailed for three-and-a-half years and Carlvina Samuels was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.

Pot containing £770 in cash and a set of electronic scales.Pot containing £770 in cash and a set of electronic scales.

Det Const Justin Dijkstra, the investigating officer, said: “These operations are complex but are worth the time spent on them to disrupt criminals whose actions cause misery to so many.

“Our enquiries have removed a drugs line and reminded others who are guilty of peddling drugs that we are anything but complacent about stopping their criminal activity.”

