Stoke Newington death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a flat on the Milton Gardens Estate.

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate. Picture: Google Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate. Picture: Google

The body of Sandra Samuels, 45, was discovered by police at an address in Herrick House, where she lived, at 1.30pm on Saturday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested the next day on suspicion of murder and has been released under investigation.

Ms Samuels' family have been told about her death and are being supported by police. A post-mortem examination took place yesterday but further tests are required. Her death is being treated as suspicious.

One neighbour told the Gazette: "We saw police outside the flat on Saturday and the flat has had a police officer sat outside since. What I assume was family turned up on Sunday evening and left flowers."

Det Ch Insp Chris Soole, said: "We are treating this death as suspicious and are appealing for help from the public.

"In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Howard Road on the day in question, particularly if they saw anyone hanging around.

"Your information could be vital and anyone calling police will be fully supported.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or the incident room on 020 8345 1570 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 4191/31AUG.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.