Man stabbed on Stoke Newington High Street
PUBLISHED: 12:21 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 12 June 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
A man has been stabbed in Stoke Newington today (June 12).
Police officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Stoke Newington High Street at about 10.55am.
You may also want to watch:
The paramedics assessed a man in his 50s and took him to a major trauma centre.
Police arrived to a man was being restrained by members of the public.
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor head injuries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.