Man stabbed on Stoke Newington High Street

Ambulance crews took the man to a major trauma unit. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire PA Archive/PA Images

A man has been stabbed in Stoke Newington today (June 12).

Police officers and crews from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were called to Stoke Newington High Street at about 10.55am.

The paramedics assessed a man in his 50s and took him to a major trauma centre.

Police arrived to a man was being restrained by members of the public.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor head injuries.