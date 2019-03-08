Police appeal after man's leg broken in Stoke Newington hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw a man's leg broken when he was hit by a car in Stoke Newington.

Shortly after 9pm on Saturday September 14, Scotland Yard believe a man in his 30s was "involved in an altercation" with the driver of a car and that he was then hit by the vehicle.

The alleged incident, which cops are treating as grievous bodily harm, happened in Springdale Road.

The driver is claimed to have left the scene by turning onto Green Lanes and then Burma Road.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment.

Scotland Yard has asked for anyone who was in the area, or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them immediately.

To do so, call 101 or tweet to @MetCC quoting CAD 8015/14SEP.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.