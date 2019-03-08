Stoke Newington killing: Four arrests on suspicion of murder after Steve Brown stabbed to death in St Matthias Road, Newington Green

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington. Archant

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Steve Brown in Newington Green on Wednesday have made four arrests.

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

One woman, 33, and three men 57, 62 and 58 were all arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday. They remain in custody at an east London police station.

This comes some 24 hours after the broad daylight knife attack, which is believed to have started in Cowper Street – yards from St Matthias School – before police were called to nearby Matthias Road where they found a man, aged in his 30s and named locally as Mr Brown, suffering from a knife wound.

Medics and officers fought to save his life at the scene but he died at 6.10pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine of the Met's HMCC, said: “This attack took place in the early evening, in a residential street and in broad daylight. There would have been people around and I need those people to call police. Whatever you saw, whether the fatal assault, the events leading up to it or the aftermath, it is vitally important that you call us. It is only by people working with police that we can make London safe and your call may be vital in helping us understand how a young man came to be brutally killed.”

Forensic officers and police at the scene. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire Forensic officers and police at the scene. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at someone being stabbed in broad daylight.

“I heard the helicopter,” said Ombowale Ganoyu, who lives in Mayville Estate. “The noise is what made me come out of the building and I just saw the man lying there.

“It makes me feel unsafe because you hear about it from the news but all the time but this was just outside my door. It's very scary. “

Another neighbour Christina Hurley said: “We just saw when the police turned up, they were trying to resuscitate the guy. There were crowds of people coming from everywhere. It makes me feel sick. I have teenage boys but I won't let them out around here. It happened during the day. It was all normal noise ­ then there were lots of police. It was all so quick.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 5783/17Apr. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC.

Did you know Steve? Contact the Gazette with your tributes on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk.