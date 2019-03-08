Search

Stoke Newington man among three convicted of attempted murder after 'frenzied' knife attack

PUBLISHED: 11:35 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 22 October 2019

Two men and a teenage boy have been found guilty of attempted murder after a man was lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey and repeatedly stabbed shortly before 10.30pm on 31 October 2018. Picture: Google

A Stoke Newington man has been convicted of attempted murder after a "frenzied and sustained" knife attack that left a man with life-changing injuries.

Calvin Armstrong, 22, of Westbury Road, Barking, Donald Adu of Howard Road, Stoke Newington, and a 16-year-old boy all denied the charge but were found guilty on Monday, October 21.

Ipswich Crown Court court heard the victim, who is in his 40s, sustained multiple injuries after being lured to Mandeville Road in Marks Tey, near Colchester, and attacked shortly before 10.30pm on October 31 last year.

Around half an hour earlier he had received a phone call from a number he didn't recognise.

The caller, who introduced himself as Rico, claimed to be a friend of someone he indicated the victim knew and asked to meet him.

The victim later told officers he decided to meet Rico as he wanted to find out how he got his number.

When he arrived in Mandeville Road, he approached three men and started a conversation with one of them, later identified as 25-year-old Adu, before being stabbed in the back.

He tried to get away and banged on the door of a nearby property but was chased by the group and stabbed several more times.

The group then ran away and drove off in a car.

The people at the address assisted the victim and called the emergency services.

CCTV footage was examined which showed the car driving in Mandeville Road and the three men walking down an alley, followed by the victim a short time later.

It then showed the victim running away followed by the men, who had knives.

Through extensive investigation, including examining CCTV and phone work, the three males were identified.

DNA from a cigarette found at the scene was also linked to Adu.

Investigating officer Det Con Mike Heslegrave, from Colchester CID, said: "This was a frenzied and sustained attack that could have had fatal consequences. The victim sustained serious, life-changing injuries.

"The three who carried out the attack are dangerous individuals who now face time behind bars."

Armstrong, Adu and the 16-year-old are due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 29.

