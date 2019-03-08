Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Stoke Newington Muslim community centre able to apply for anti-terror security funding after Home Office U-turn

PUBLISHED: 10:24 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 27 June 2019

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, raised the issue in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, raised the issue in the House of Commons. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A Muslim community centre denied security funding despite being told it was vulnerable to a terrorist attack will now be eligible following a Home Office U-turn.

The North London Community Centre (NLMCC) in Stoke Newington had been told it was not eligible for the government's Places of Worship Protective Fund because it is not a mosque.

Now, however, religious community centres like the NLMCC will be able to apply for security funding after the Home Office changed the criteria.

Chair Munaf Zeena said: "I welcome the decision. It will help deter hate crimes against vulnerable communities and make Britain safer."

Munaf had previously accused the government of "risking many lives" by not funding security at all Islamic faith institutions.

You may also want to watch:

The NLMCC was told it was vulnerable after terrorist Darren Osborne drove a van into worshippers outside Finsbury Park Mosque, killing Makram Ali and injuring nine.

A police officer working for the Home Office highlighted areas the community centre's security was inadequate.

A first funding bid was rejected with no reason given before the centre was told it was not eligible on the second application.

Diane Abbott, shadow home secretary and Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP, raised the case in the Commons in April after 50 people were killed in terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said Ms Abbott was right to raise the issue and vowed to "work with community leaders and others about what needs to be done."

Ms Abbott said: "After the Christchurch attack places of worship have been put at higher risk, so it's only right the NLMCC should be eligible to apply. The government needs to make the funds available to keep the public safe in all places of worship."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We have announced increased funding for this year's fund and allocated £5m over three years for security training for places of worship."

Most Read

Two men in hospital after acid attack in Lower Clapton

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Woman banned from all public buildings demands independent investigation after Hackney Council corrects safeguarding policy - thanks to her

Elisabeth Solomon. Picture: Paul McKenzie

Dalston’s pavements covered with caterpillar blood as toxic pests invade Peabody estate

Toxic caterpillars have infested Atkins Square. Picture: Sienna Murdoch

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Pedestrian crossings in Hackney are given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride month

Hackney's equality chief Cllr Carole Williams, Cllr Steve Race, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, Tower Hamlets Cllr Kevin Brady and Cllr Katie Hanson at the new rainbow crossing in Hackney Road. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Most Read

Two men in hospital after acid attack in Lower Clapton

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road.

Woman banned from all public buildings demands independent investigation after Hackney Council corrects safeguarding policy - thanks to her

Elisabeth Solomon. Picture: Paul McKenzie

Dalston’s pavements covered with caterpillar blood as toxic pests invade Peabody estate

Toxic caterpillars have infested Atkins Square. Picture: Sienna Murdoch

David Bello-Monerville stabbing: Family’s agony as third brother is murdered

David Bello-Monerville

Pedestrian crossings in Hackney are given a rainbow makeover to mark Pride month

Hackney's equality chief Cllr Carole Williams, Cllr Steve Race, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, Tower Hamlets Cllr Kevin Brady and Cllr Katie Hanson at the new rainbow crossing in Hackney Road. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal transfer rumour round-up: Zaha wants move, Tierney bid rejected and Thauvin targeted

Wilfried Zaha (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Florian Thauvin. Picture: PA

Brand-new ice skating destination to replace ageing Lee Valley Ice Centre

View of proposed new twin rink Lee Valley Ice Centre from Lea Bridge Road (Pic: FaulknerBrowns Architects and LDA Design)

Cricket: Middlesex need ‘Aussie mongrel mentality’ says Law

Stuart Law at Lord's during his first conference as Middlesex CCC's new head coach. CREDIT MIDDLESEX CRICKET

Dalston writers tap into their creativity to uncover hidden stories about African heritage women from World War One

Some members of Afrikan Heritage Writers who have contributed to the book

Stoke Newington Muslim community centre able to apply for anti-terror security funding after Home Office U-turn

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, raised the issue in the House of Commons. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists