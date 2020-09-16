Search

Woman suffers facial injury in Stoke Newington robbery

PUBLISHED: 18:07 16 September 2020

A woman was injured during a robbery this mornnig. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A woman was injured during a robbery this mornnig. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A woman suffered a facial cut during a robbery in Stoke Newington this morning.

The Met Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Stoke Newington Church Street at about 8.15am after an incident.

Scotland Yard said a woman had suffered a “facial injury” in the course of a robbery in which her phone was stolen.

The victim was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital.

A nearby witness, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said: “I was walking my son to school and a flurry of police cars swept past, and I said ‘something must have happened.’”

She said she saw a young woman with blood on her face sitting in one of three police cars.

No arrests have been made.

