Stoke Newington stabbing: 12th arrest in Steve Brown murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 18:27 29 April 2019

Steve Brown.

Steve Brown.

Archant

Murder detectives have arrested a 12th person over the death of father-of-five Steve Brown in Stoke Newington.

A 22-year-old was held on suspicion of murder but has now been released on bail until May 24. His arrest on Friday followed another earlier that day, when police questioned a 27-year-old man. He has now been released under investigation.

Steve, 47, was stabbed through the heart on April 17 and died in Matthias Road.

Steve's family paid tribute to him following his death. Speaking to the Gazette from her home in Florida, his sister Sonia Lawrence said he was a “jolly person who was always laughing” and said she had been reunited with Steve in January after 20 years.

Det Con Insp Paul Considine of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “We continue our detailed examination of the scene and are expecting more results through our forensic analysis however, we still ask the public for any assistance – if anyone witnessed Steven's tragic murder or has heard anything since, for them to please contact police.”

The other 10 people arrested as part of the investigation have all been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 3865. Alternatively call 101 quoting Operation Ringgold or leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

