Attempted murder charge after rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington
PUBLISHED: 18:34 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 13 June 2020
Metropolitan Police
A man has been charged following a stabbing in Stoke Newington High Street on Friday (June 12).
Stanley Francis, 44, of Coronation Avenue, has been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 15.
The victim, Rabbi Alter Yaakov Schlesinger, who is in his 50s, suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital. Police say his condition is not life-threatening.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a suspect being restrained by members of the public.
