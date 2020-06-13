Search

Advanced search

Attempted murder charge after rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington

PUBLISHED: 18:34 13 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:34 13 June 2020

Picture: Metropolitan Police

Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Stoke Newington High Street on Friday (June 12).

Stanley Francis, 44, of Coronation Avenue, has been charged with attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 15.

You may also want to watch:

The victim, Rabbi Alter Yaakov Schlesinger, who is in his 50s, suffered stab wounds and was taken to hospital. Police say his condition is not life-threatening.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a suspect being restrained by members of the public.

READ MORE: Police appeal for witnesses after Rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington

READ MORE: Rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street

Ambulance crews took the man to a major trauma unit. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Hackney sees second highest percentage change in deaths during 2020

The NHS Test and Trace system is designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Hackney Council seeks injunction to tackle large gatherings on Marshes

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council

Police appeal for witnesses after Rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington

Stoke Newington High Street sign:Picture Ken Mears

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police name victim of fatal shooting in Hackney

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeyemi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington High Street

Ambulance crews took the man to a major trauma unit. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Hackney sees second highest percentage change in deaths during 2020

The NHS Test and Trace system is designed to curb the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Hackney Council seeks injunction to tackle large gatherings on Marshes

The aftermath of the party on Hackney Marshes on May 18. Picture: Hackney Council

Police appeal for witnesses after Rabbi stabbed in Stoke Newington

Stoke Newington High Street sign:Picture Ken Mears

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Former Arsenal star Ludlow hopeful for future of women’s game

Jayne Ludlow celebrates winning the Women's FA Cup with Arsenal during her playing career

Mourinho: Tottenham must adapt to empty stadiums

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Rugby: Player strike ‘would be foolhardy’ says Lord Myners

A Premiership Rugby match ball

Lloris: Tottenham cannot afford losses when Premier League restarts

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacts during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Coronavirus: Pakistan tour ‘not linked to return visit’

Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq
Drive 24