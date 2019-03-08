Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of father-of-five Steve Brown in Stoke Newington are renewing their appeal for information after nine people they arrested were all released.

Steve, 47, was knifed in the heart and died in Matthias Road at 6.10pm on Wednesday evening.

Four people aged 33, 57, 58 and 62 were arrested later that night on suspicion of murder. Three were subsequently released under investigation and one was bailed until the middle of May.

Four more men, one 23 and the others 25, were then arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday. They have all now been released under investigation, as has a 49-year-old man arrested on suspicion of perverting the cause of justice.

Steve's family paid tribute to him following his death. Speaking to the Gazette from her home in Florida, his sister Sonia Lawrence said he was a “jolly person who was always laughing” and said she had been reunited with Steve in January after 20 years.

On behalf of the family, she said: “My brother's life was suddenly taken from us so brutally and what hurts so much is that after 20 years of not corresponding with my brother and sister in London we just finally had the chance to visit London for a family reunion.

“Now he's gone. Steve was a jolly person, always laughing. We had the best time for the 10 days we visited London. He stayed to himself but was respected and loved by his peers we met while we were there.

“Steve would have wanted us to laugh on. My heart goes out to his kids, his nieces and nephews in USA and Canada and his brothers and sisters here and in Jamaica. Steve might be gone but he will never be forgotten. We love you Steve.”

Friends have also paid their respects to Steve, who moved to Hackney aged 18.

One told the Gazette: “I used to live opposite the Mapledene Estate in London Fields where Steve lived. He would frequently come out to chill on the wall off the street.

“I always used to pass him and have chat with him. His vibe was always good, always smiling and happy although I couldn't understand everything he said with his strong accent! I remember his baby daughter one time he brought out who he was so proud of.

“I am shocked to hear of this sad news. My condolences go out to his family. He will be truly missed.”

Another said: “He was a lovely straightforward man. He was so proud and loved to cook – always cooking, always talking about his stewed peas or fish.

“He never troubled no one and would be seen around the area smiling and fast walking. He wouldn't want us to cry but more celebrate the good times spent with him. And the fact that his last seen status on WhatsApp was three hours or so before his death hurts me even more. I only hope his killers are brought to justice. I am heartbroken.”

A post-mortem exam at Poplar Mortuary gave Steve's cause of death as a stab wound to heart and haemorrhage.

Murder detective are still appealing for information about the attack.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “This attack took place in the early evening, in a residential street and in broad daylight. There would have been people around and I need those people to call police. Whatever you saw, whether the fatal assault, the events leading up to it or the aftermath, it is vitally important that you call us. It is only by people working with police that we can make London safe and your call may be vital in helping us understand how a young man came to be brutally killed.”

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at someone being stabbed in broad daylight.

“I heard the helicopter,” said Ombowale Ganoyu, who lives in Mayville Estate. “The noise is what made me come out of the building and I just saw the man lying there.

“It makes me feel unsafe because you hear about it from the news but all the time but this was just outside my door. It's very scary. “

Another neighbour Christina Hurley said: “We just saw when the police turned up, they were trying to resuscitate the guy. There were crowds of people coming from everywhere. It makes me feel sick. I have teenage boys but I won't let them out around here. It happened during the day. It was all normal noise ­ then there were lots of police. It was all so quick.”

Detectives can be called on the incident room number 020 8345 3865. Alternatively call 101 quoting Operation Ringgold or leave information anonymously on the Crimestoppers line 0800 555 111.