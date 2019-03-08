Search

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

PUBLISHED: 18:40 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 18 April 2019

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Archant

The victim of a fatal stabbing in Stoke Newington yesterday evening has been named locally as Steve Brown.

Forensic officers and police at the scene. Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireForensic officers and police at the scene. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Police believe the father, in his 30s, was attacked in Cowper Road before 5.45pm. Medics fought to save his life but he died in Matthias Road, near Newington Green.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine, said: “This attack took place in the early evening, in a residential street and in broad daylight.

“There would have been people around and I need those people to call police. Whatever you saw, whether the fatal assault, the events leading up to it or the aftermath, it is vitally important that you call us.

The road was taped off after the stabbing. Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireThe road was taped off after the stabbing. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“It is only by people working with police that we can make London safe and your call may be vital in helping us understand how a young man came to be brutally killed.”

Neighbours have spoken of their shock at someone being stabbed in broad daylight.

“I heard the helicopter,” said Ombowale Ganoyu, who lives in Mayville Estate. “The noise is what made me come out of the building and I just saw the man lying there.

“It makes me feel unsafe because you hear about it from the news but all the time but this was just outside my door. It's very scary. “

Another neighbour Christina Hurley said: “We just saw when the police turned up, they were trying to resuscitate the guy. There were crowds of people coming from everywhere. It makes me feel sick. I have teenage boys but I won't let them out around here. It happened during the day. It was all normal noise ­ then there were lots of police. It was all so quick.”

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 5783/17Apr. Alternatively, tweet @MetCC.

Did you know Steve? Contact the Gazette with your tributes on 020 7433 0104 or email sam.gelder@archant.co.uk.

