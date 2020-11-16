Thousands of stolen art prints returned to Hackney residents

Hackney street artist STIK created thousands for prints for local people but many were stolen before they could be distributed. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography Todd-White Art Photography

Artwork stolen from Hackney residents has been returned after a police appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stolen art prints came in several colours including teal, yellow, orange and red. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography The stolen art prints came in several colours including teal, yellow, orange and red. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

Artwork stolen from Hackney residents has been returned after a police appeal.

Hackney-based artist, STIK, produced 100,000 prints of his Holding Hands artwork, which features two stick figures holding hands and now stands as a sculpture in Hoxton Square.

The 50cm by 50cm prints were created for people living in the borough as a gesture of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic and the artist’s intention was to provide every household with a copy of the poster as a gift to either keep or sell.

READ MORE: Stik’s Hoxton Square sculpture ‘Holding Hands’ unveiled

Thousands of prints have now been returned thanks to a police investigation and appeal and are now in the process of being return to their rightful recipients. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography Thousands of prints have now been returned thanks to a police investigation and appeal and are now in the process of being return to their rightful recipients. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

However, while some households received their copy, many others did not leading to a police investigation and appeal urging for the safe return of the artwork on October 26.

READ MORE: Stolen: Thousands of prints by street artist Stik intended as a ‘gift for Hackney residents’ are sold online instead

Since the appeal, about 4,000 prints have been returned to the artists with an additional 1,000 prints returned before the appeal was made.

Street artist STIK said: “Holding Hands shows two people looking in opposite directions yet holding hands in a symbol of universal love and solidarity. The fact that so many prints were returned to the people of Hackney only amplifies its meaning.”

The prints feature a art work by STIK which was installed, with help from Hackney Council, as a sculpture in Hoxton Square in September 2020. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography The prints feature a art work by STIK which was installed, with help from Hackney Council, as a sculpture in Hoxton Square in September 2020. Picture: Todd-White Art Photography

You may also want to watch:

The prints were supposed to be distributed by the council-issued publication Hackney Today and delivered to the distributor on September 19.

READ MORE: Hackney Street artist Stik to ‘empower’ local artists by funding a series of sculptures

Det Cons James Readman, said: “It is really encouraging that the public have listened to our appeal and done the right thing by returning a large proportion of the prints.

Hopefully, they were struck by the fact that STIK was doing something really nice for his fellow Hackney residents - funded out of his own pocket - because he wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces, during what has been an incredibly difficult year for most.

“Unfortunately, some individuals saw an opportunity to make money and took it.

“But we are pleased with the response and understand STIK has begun the process of distributing the prints to the rightful recipients.”

STIK has lived in Hackney for over 20 years and has raised over £250,000 for charities in Hackney to date, and also supports homeless charities and organisations like Cardboard Citizens and The Big Issue. He recently sold a model of his Holding Hands sculpture for a quarter of a million pounds and will be donating the proceeds to a new arts programme in the borough.

READ MORE: Hackney artist raises over £250,000 for new arts programme

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CRIS 4626404/20.

Alternatively, tweet @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.