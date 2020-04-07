Search

Stop and search powers increased as teen stabbed on Woodberry Down Estate

PUBLISHED: 11:35 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 07 April 2020

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Archant

Police were given additional stop and search powers across the whole of Hackney on Monday after a teenager was stabbed on the Woodberry Down Estate.

Officers were called to Green Lanes Walk at 6.30pm where they found the boy with knife wounds. He was taken to hospital by medics and Scotland Yard say his condition is not life-threatening.

No arrest have been made and police are investigating the incident.

A Section 60 order was put in place until 10am on Tuesday following “violence in the area”.

The stabbing follows another unprovoked knife attack in London Fields on Saturday afternoon. A woman in her 40s was walking by the tennis court entrance in Richmond Road when she was set upon by a stranger who then ran off along Navarino Road.

