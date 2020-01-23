Search

Advanced search

Hackney college kids launch project to improve police relations with young people

PUBLISHED: 11:24 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:24 23 January 2020

Hackney students at the launch of the Civic Innovation in Community project last month,

Hackney students at the launch of the Civic Innovation in Community project last month,

Hackney Citizens UK

Students are leading the way in vital research to improve police relations and tackle knife crime in the UK.

Students from New City College Hackney will team up with researchers over the next nine months to investigate issues around youth safety and violence.

You may also want to watch:

Georgette Ume-Ezeoke, President of the student union, said: "The police have a crucial job to keep us all safe and we as young people need to work with them."

They will be trained to find out more about what young people and the police think about each other and offer strategies to help prevent crime.

"The increase of youth violence and knife crime incidents in London is really worrying. We [aim to empower] young people to lead the debate in identifying potential prevention strategies and mitigation measures which can further help improve trust in policing," said Dr Artemis Skarlatidou, principal investigator of the project at University College London.

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Tory councillor slammed for saying Jewish faith schools don’t need Ofsted ‘giving children ideas of homosexuality’

Cllr Aron Klein. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Most Read

Hackney Homes bribery trial: Lakehouse manager Lee Wylie took £800,000 to guarantee work and fund his lavish lifestyle

Lee Wylie. Picture: Met Police

‘No real progress’ in Hackney Council campaign to ensure Jewish faith schools become registered

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Tory councillor slammed for saying Jewish faith schools don’t need Ofsted ‘giving children ideas of homosexuality’

Cllr Aron Klein. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘Life and soul’ of Haggerston Park Lorraine Carter honoured with ‘100 dog salute’

Dog walkers and their dogs gather in Haggerston Park before lining Whiston Road as the funeral cortege of Lorraine Carter passed the park. Picture: Polly Hancock

Clapton family celebrates the life of 101-year-old Windrush nurse

Iris at her 100th birthday party.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tickets for Boxing Road to Tokyo event in London on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Boxing Road to Tokyo Qualifier in London in March

It was ‘mixed emotions’ for Mourinho as Lloris returns for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shouts on the pitch during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

O’s midfielder Wright revealed he felt the pressure of the penalty

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Essex Senior League: Clapton, Ilford well beaten

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Police and councillors urge women to report cases of sexual harassment in Blackstock Road

Blackstock Road Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists