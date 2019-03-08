Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cops find suspected hand grenade and gun in Homerton flat where man was shot by police

PUBLISHED: 10:35 22 March 2019

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

@999London on Twitter

The Met has launched a parallel criminal investigation while a probe into policing standards takes place, after a suspected hand grenade and gun were found in the flat where a police officer shot a man.

The 28-year-old was wounded during a “domestic disturbance” in Knights Close, Homerton, just before 10pm on Tuesday night, and is still fighting for his life in hospital.

Specialist firearms officers had been drafted to the flat where someone was reportedly “armed with knives and making threats to kill”.

One police officer was stabbed during the incident, but his injury is not believed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

Homes were evacuated as a precaution while specialist officers assessed the suspected hand grenade and suspected firearm discovered during a search of the property. The devices were deemed safe and removed.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is supporting the Independent Office for Police Conduct (formerly the Independent Police Complaints Commission) investigation.

Meanwhile the Central East Command Unit has launched its own investigation into the assault on the police officer and firearms matters.

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Want to work for the Hackney Gazette and report on your local community? We’ve got the job for you...

Ridley Road Market in Dalston. Picture: Barney Moss

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Homerton shooting: Man, 28, fighting for his life after being shot by armed cop as officer stabbed in domestic disturbance

Knights Close was taped off after the incident last night. Picture: @999London on Twitter

Kaan Aslan murder trial: Gang rivalry and YouTube taunt led to innocent victim being stabbed to death on Nightingale Estate, court hears

Kaan Aslan

’We are £20,000​ down’ moan London Lane buyers as Southern Housing Group flats are STILL not ready - a year behind schedule

The London Lane development one week ago on March 13 2019

Want to work for the Hackney Gazette and report on your local community? We’ve got the job for you...

Ridley Road Market in Dalston. Picture: Barney Moss

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

O’s can’t be complacent as Wembley trip looms warns boss

Fans arrive on Wembley Way (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Man arrested on suspicion of Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali murder

Zakaria Bukar Sharif-Ali was stabbed to death last November. Picture: MPS

Cruiserweight rivals Okolie and Camacho ready to do battle on Matchroom show

Lawrence Okolie (left) and Wadi Camacho will meet at the Copper Box Arena this weekend (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Koroma and Bonne spurring each other to success with Orient

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma shows his frustration after a dangerous tackle by Salford City opponent Nathan Pond (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Woodford return to action with three games in quick succession

Woodford Town's Ricky Shaw blocks a shot by Tower Hamlets defender (pic: Tim Edwards)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists