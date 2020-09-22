Operation Venice: Taser fired during Hoxton moped arrest following mobile phone theft

Officers fired a Taser yesterday as they arrested a man, after a woman’s mobile phone was reportedly stolen in Hoxton by a thief on a moped.

Police were called just after noon today to reports of the robbery, and witnesses told officers the suspect was armed with a large knife.

Tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC) officers in cars and motorbikes made their way to the scene to track down the suspect.

The officers from Operation Venice, which tackles moped enabled crime, are trained to bring pursuits to a conclusion by using specific methods such as forcing a fleeing car to abruptly turn sideways, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect make-off towards Hackney Road, and an hour later police officers deployed a Taser as he tried to get onto a moped.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for robbery, handling stolen goods, driving whilst unfit through the influence of alcohol or drugs, taking and driving away and theft from a person, and remains in custody at a north London police station.

Sgt Tony McGovern said: “Operation Venice officers can scramble to any part of London to stop, detain and arrest those who use mopeds, scooters and motorbikes to commit crimes in a matter of minutes.

“We have, and use, a range of tactics to stop criminals and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Whilst we are out catching these types of criminals, the public can also help us by making sure any valuable items are not visible to suspects and that owners of powered two-wheeled vehicles keep them properly secures by following our ‘Lock, Chain and Cover’ advice.”