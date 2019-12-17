Tashaûn Aird murder trial: Defendant, 15, denies being at scene - despite his two co-defendants insisting he was

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police Archant

One of the boys accused of the murder of 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird denies being at the scene - despite his two co-defendants insisting he was there.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Photographs and flower tributes form a homemade shrine for Tashaun. Picture: Polly Hancock Photographs and flower tributes form a homemade shrine for Tashaun. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tashaûn, a music producer known as Dotz was killed in Somerford Grove, Stoke Newington, on May 1.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Romford, is on trial with two 15-year-olds who cannot be named for legal reasons. A fourth defendant, Cayden Stuart, died in custody in June aged 16 while awaiting trial.

The prosecution states that while they might not have all stabbed Tashaûn, all three defendants are guilty of murder through joint enterprise, having gone into the park where he was sitting with his friends "intent on violence".

But while Williams-Reid and the first boy admit they were present at the scene, they claim they did not take part in violence and had no idea that anything violent would happen.

Williams-Reid has said he was there to woo a girl who was sitting in the park with Tashaûn, while the first boy claims he thought the plan was to confront the group and take their bikes.

You may also want to watch:

He apparently had no idea anyone was armed with knives beforehand, and described to jurors at the Old Bailey how he did try to grab Tashaûn because he wanted to steal his phone or money, but that he ran off and he didn't see him get stabbed.

The second boy denies being at the scene, but his two co-defendants have testified to his presence.

The boy - whose teacher told the jury earlier in the six-week trial of his terror when he allegedly found him with a Rambo knife at school that he refused to hand over - didn't come up with an alibi in his witness statement. But giving evidence in court he claimed he was in a car park near to the youth hub in Dalston with two friends at the time of the murder.

When he was asked in cross-examination if there might be CCTV footage to prove that, he said the spot wasn't covered by CCTV, and he hadn't made enquiries with his friend to see if they would vouch for him either.

"He agreed with the prosecution and counsel there were no arguments with the other defendants and he didn't know why they would be saying what they said about him," said the Judge.

The jury retired to consider their verdict today.

All three defendants deny murder, wounding another boy with intent and possession of a knife.