Tashaûn Aird stabbing: Second teen arrested on suspicion of murdering Stoke Newington boy

Murder detectives have arrested a second person over the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird in Stoke Newington.

Photographs and flower tributes form a homemade shrine for Tashaun Aird on the Somerford Grove Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock Photographs and flower tributes form a homemade shrine for Tashaun Aird on the Somerford Grove Estate. Picture: Polly Hancock

A 16-year-old boy was today being held on suspicion of murdering the former Hackney New School pupil, who was knifed through the lung in Somerford Grove on Wednesday evening last week.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Collier Row in Havering, has already been charged with murdering Tashaûn, and was set to appear at the Old Bailey today. He is also accused of GBH with intent in relation to a second victim who was also stabbed, believed to be Tashaûn's friend. He has now been released from hospital.

Police say the pair and four others were attacked by a four teenagers in a park near Somerford Grove and are still calling for people to come forward with information.

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, is leading the investigation. She said: "Our investigation is making good progress and my officers are following a number of lines of inquiry, but we know there is more work to do in tracking down all of those involved in this horrific murder of a teenage boy who had his whole life in front of him.

Photographs and flower tributes form a homemade shrine for Tashaun. Picture: Polly Hancock Photographs and flower tributes form a homemade shrine for Tashaun. Picture: Polly Hancock

"We know witnesses saw Tashaûn and the 16-year-old victim being attacked by a group of youths in a park near Somerford Grove. It would have been quite a scene and following the confrontation everyone fled.

"If you haven't spoken to police about what you saw, I need you to get in touch. If you are worried about telling police, or even if you don't want to speak to us directly, I would urge you to use anonymous methods such as Crimestoppers where you could provide vital information without even having to give your name.

"The people who killed Tashaûn and seriously injured another 16-year-old boy must be removed from the community, and only you can help us do it."

Tashaûn's family said in a statement: "Tashaûn was family orientated, he loved his family and we loved him dearly. He was passionate about his music and he loved drawing. He was a loving, caring boy with an infectious laugh.

"There are no words to avoid this empty void we now have, a huge part of us is now missing. He was a talented young boy and worked hard in his studies, particularly with his English. We are deeply shocked and saddened by our loss; we have lost a dear son, a brother, a nephew, a grandson and an uncle in Tashaûn."

Anyone who can assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7861/01MAY19 or the incident room on 020 8721 4266. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.