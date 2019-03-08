Search

Teen stabbed after party on Hoxton’s Colville Estate

PUBLISHED: 07:48 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 01 April 2019

The teen was found in Hemsworth Street, Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

The teen was found in Hemsworth Street, Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A teenager was stabbed in the chest after a party at a community centre in Hoxton late last night.

The 18-year-old had been at a large celebration at the Colville Estate community centre before he was knifed just before 11.15pm. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to Hemsworth Street, off Pitfield Street, and the victim was taken to hospital. Scotland Yard described his condition as “serious but stable”.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for partygoers to come forward with information about the attacker.

Det Sgt Lauren Brady who is leading the investigation said: “A young man has suffered serious injuries and an investigation in underway to identify the person responsible.

“At this early stage, we understand the victim had attended a large party prior to the attack and we know there were a lot of people in the area at the time of the incident who may have witnessed what happened. I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 8496/30March or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

