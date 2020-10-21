Search

Advanced search

Teen, 19, fighting for his life after Feldman Close stabbing

PUBLISHED: 09:59 21 October 2020

A teenager was stabbed in Feldman Close. Picture: @999London

A teenager was stabbed in Feldman Close. Picture: @999London

@999London

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in Stamford Hill last night.

Emergency services were called at 8.15pm to Feldman Close, and the victim - who is believed to be 19 - was rushed to hospital for treatment.

You may also want to watch:

Scotland Yard said “a number of males” were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, but could not confirm how many.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7398/20Oct.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Online thriller The Mermaid’s Tongue puts ‘players at the centre of their own story’

Swamp Motel's latest online detective story The Mermaid's Tongue

Teen, 19, fighting for his life after Feldman Close stabbing

A teenager was stabbed in Feldman Close. Picture: @999London

Danny Johnson guides O’s to victory away to Tranmere Rovers

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (centre) speaks to first team coach Matt Harrold (right) at half-time during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall.

Arsenal stars Kim Little and Jennifer Beattie pull out of international duty

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.