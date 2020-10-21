Teen, 19, fighting for his life after Feldman Close stabbing

A teenager is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in Stamford Hill last night.

Emergency services were called at 8.15pm to Feldman Close, and the victim - who is believed to be 19 - was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Scotland Yard said “a number of males” were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs, but could not confirm how many.

Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7398/20Oct.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.