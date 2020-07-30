Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in his head and back in London Fields in the early hours this morning.

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999London Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999London

Emergency services were called to the popular park at 4.10am.

The teenager’s condition is not thought to be life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

A crime scene is still in place and parts of the park taped are off, as police officers continue with their investigation.

A crime is still in place as police continue with the investigation following the attack. pic.twitter.com/iGMvu1FS50 — London 999 Feed (@999London) July 30, 2020