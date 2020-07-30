Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields
PUBLISHED: 17:22 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 30 July 2020
Picture: @999London
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in his head and back in London Fields in the early hours this morning.
Emergency services were called to the popular park at 4.10am.
The teenager’s condition is not thought to be life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
A crime scene is still in place and parts of the park taped are off, as police officers continue with their investigation.
