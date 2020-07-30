Search

Advanced search

Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields

PUBLISHED: 17:22 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 30 July 2020

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999London

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999London

Picture: @999London

A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after being stabbed in his head and back in London Fields in the early hours this morning.

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999LondonPolice tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999London

Emergency services were called to the popular park at 4.10am.

You may also want to watch:

The teenager’s condition is not thought to be life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

A crime scene is still in place and parts of the park taped are off, as police officers continue with their investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hackney’s director of public health denies a ‘second wave’ as cases outstrip the rest of London and continue to rise

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police release CCTV image following sexual assault on 48 bus in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999London

Backlash as Hoxton’s Museum of the Home announces slave trader Geffrye’s statue will stay put

Geffrye Museum soon undergoing a two-year refurbishment. Picture: Geffrye archives

Most Read

Hackney’s director of public health denies a ‘second wave’ as cases outstrip the rest of London and continue to rise

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Stamford Hill Primary School closes down after losing half its pupils

Stamford Hill Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police release CCTV image following sexual assault on 48 bus in Hackney

Police want to speak to this man in relation to a sexual assault on the 48 bus. Picture: Met Police

Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @999London

Backlash as Hoxton’s Museum of the Home announces slave trader Geffrye’s statue will stay put

Geffrye Museum soon undergoing a two-year refurbishment. Picture: Geffrye archives

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

England Women to miss 2021 SheBelieves Cup

England coach Phil Neville consoles his team after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup third place play-off (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

FA Whole Game System to help club officials

Clubs can operate more effectively by using the online FA Whole Game System

Player registration made easy by Whole Game System

The FA Whole Game System makes player registration easier

Former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson insists Mourinho can’t be judged yet

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Leyton Orient looking to find a solution with striker Sotiriou

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)