Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

PUBLISHED: 16:43 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 22 July 2020

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Roy Chako

A teenage boy was stabbed in the back of his head with what police have described as a “metal object” in Clissold Park yesterday evening.

Police were called at about 6pm to reports of the boy having been injured near to Clissold House, close to the park’s entrance in Stoke Newington Church Street.

He was taken to hospital for assessment, and has been discharged after his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

