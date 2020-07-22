Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’
PUBLISHED: 16:43 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 22 July 2020
Roy Chako
A teenage boy was stabbed in the back of his head with what police have described as a “metal object” in Clissold Park yesterday evening.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called at about 6pm to reports of the boy having been injured near to Clissold House, close to the park’s entrance in Stoke Newington Church Street.
He was taken to hospital for assessment, and has been discharged after his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.