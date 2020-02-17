Search

Advanced search

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

PUBLISHED: 16:28 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 17 February 2020

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Archant

A teenager was attacked with a knife in broad daylight while with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over the shocking attack on January 24.

The 19-year-old victim and his mother were approached by a stranger in Dalston Lane who made a comment that sparked a fight. The attacker hit the victim with his electric scooter before pulling out a knife and trying to stab him. The knife went through the victim's clothing but did not penetrate his skin.

His mother was left with bruises on her face after trying to intervene. The attacker then drove off on his scooter.

You may also want to watch:

Det Insp Sean Drislane, from Central East CID, said: "The victim in this attack was extremely fortunate to be wearing thick clothing; without it he would undoubtedly have received several stab wounds to his body.

"This incident occurred in broad daylight and it is clear the suspect had no issues with carrying a knife or using it in front of many members of the public.

"These images are of good quality and there will be people out there who recognise this individual."

Anyone with information about the person pictured can call police on 101 quoting CAD reference 4575 of January 24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Give Tyshan a chance of a normal life – mother’s plea for kidney donor

Tyshan, 13, with mum Charlotte Ritchie, in his bedroom with his dialysis machine and supplies next to the bed. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Boy, 15, in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being stabbed in Upper Clapton

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Clapton. Picture: @999London

Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police

Questions raised over prosecution following death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack with the reality and constructed factual award on behalf of Love Island at the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack found dead

Caroline Flack. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Give Tyshan a chance of a normal life – mother’s plea for kidney donor

Tyshan, 13, with mum Charlotte Ritchie, in his bedroom with his dialysis machine and supplies next to the bed. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Clapton CFC sealed assured victory over Larkspur Rovers

Clapton CFC Julian Austin scores his second of the match (Pic: Garry Strutt)

Ceballos has important role to play at Arsenal despite uncertain future

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Lloris insists Tottenham’s winning run has nothing to do with luck

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris shouts on the pitch during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Lacazette earns Arteta praise after ending goal drought as Arsenal boss explains why striker was dropped

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Champions League hopes alive for Arsenal as Arteta delights in thumping Newcastle win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA
Drive 24