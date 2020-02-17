Teen stabbed while standing with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station in broad daylight

Do you know this man? Picture: Met Police Archant

A teenager was attacked with a knife in broad daylight while with his mother outside Hackney Downs Overground station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over the shocking attack on January 24.

The 19-year-old victim and his mother were approached by a stranger in Dalston Lane who made a comment that sparked a fight. The attacker hit the victim with his electric scooter before pulling out a knife and trying to stab him. The knife went through the victim's clothing but did not penetrate his skin.

His mother was left with bruises on her face after trying to intervene. The attacker then drove off on his scooter.

You may also want to watch:

Det Insp Sean Drislane, from Central East CID, said: "The victim in this attack was extremely fortunate to be wearing thick clothing; without it he would undoubtedly have received several stab wounds to his body.

"This incident occurred in broad daylight and it is clear the suspect had no issues with carrying a knife or using it in front of many members of the public.

"These images are of good quality and there will be people out there who recognise this individual."

Anyone with information about the person pictured can call police on 101 quoting CAD reference 4575 of January 24.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.