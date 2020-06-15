13-year-old admits kicking Hackney police officers in alleged group attack

A 13-year-old boy has admitted kicking and hurling abuse at two police officers during an alleged group attack in east London.

Footage of the incident on Frampton Park Road in Hackney on June 10 was widely shared on social media.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on an emergency worker at Thames Magistrates’ Court on June 12.

Prosecutor Varinder Hayre told the court: “This incident relates to an unprovoked, deliberate group attack on two serving police officers simply doing their daily jobs.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were among those to publicly condemn the incident.

Ms Hayre told the court PC Macpherson and PC Ali were dealing with an incident that the teenager became involved in.

“He then kicked towards PC Macpherson’s head and he hit PC Ali in the leg,” she said. “He was shouting abuse.”

The youth was arrested and interviewed, where the teenager explained he thought he had been “helping” another man.

“He said he was sorry for kicking the officers,” she said.

District Judge Jonathan Radway sent the case to Stratford Youth Court for sentencing on July 8.

He granted bail to the 13-year-old on the condition he live and sleep each night at his home address and stayed there between 7pm and 7am.

Later on Friday, three men facing assault charges relating to their alleged involvement in the incident appeared at the same court in consecutive hearings.

Paul Kabemba, 33, of Morning Lane, Hackney, indicated not guilty pleas to one count of assault by beating on a member of the public and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

He was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact the civilian victim.

Jordan Thomas, 20, of Woolridge Way, Hackney, also indicated not guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Marvin Henderson, 34, of Frampton Park Road, Hackney, who chose to represent himself in court, indicated not guilty pleas to like charges.

Both Mr Thomas and Mr Henderson were granted unconditional bail.

The judge sent the men’s cases to Wood Green Crown Court, where they are due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 10.