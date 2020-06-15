Search

Advanced search

13-year-old admits kicking Hackney police officers in alleged group attack

PUBLISHED: 15:11 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 15 June 2020

Frampton Park Road, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps

Frampton Park Road, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A 13-year-old boy has admitted kicking and hurling abuse at two police officers during an alleged group attack in east London.

Footage of the incident on Frampton Park Road in Hackney on June 10 was widely shared on social media.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on an emergency worker at Thames Magistrates’ Court on June 12.

Prosecutor Varinder Hayre told the court: “This incident relates to an unprovoked, deliberate group attack on two serving police officers simply doing their daily jobs.”

READ MORE: 13-year-old among four arrested after alleged Hackney police officer assault

Home Secretary Priti Patel and mayor of London Sadiq Khan were among those to publicly condemn the incident.

Ms Hayre told the court PC Macpherson and PC Ali were dealing with an incident that the teenager became involved in.

“He then kicked towards PC Macpherson’s head and he hit PC Ali in the leg,” she said. “He was shouting abuse.”

The youth was arrested and interviewed, where the teenager explained he thought he had been “helping” another man.

You may also want to watch:

“He said he was sorry for kicking the officers,” she said.

District Judge Jonathan Radway sent the case to Stratford Youth Court for sentencing on July 8.

He granted bail to the 13-year-old on the condition he live and sleep each night at his home address and stayed there between 7pm and 7am.

Later on Friday, three men facing assault charges relating to their alleged involvement in the incident appeared at the same court in consecutive hearings.

Paul Kabemba, 33, of Morning Lane, Hackney, indicated not guilty pleas to one count of assault by beating on a member of the public and one count of assault on an emergency worker.

He was granted bail on the condition that he does not contact the civilian victim.

Jordan Thomas, 20, of Woolridge Way, Hackney, also indicated not guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Marvin Henderson, 34, of Frampton Park Road, Hackney, who chose to represent himself in court, indicated not guilty pleas to like charges.

Both Mr Thomas and Mr Henderson were granted unconditional bail.

The judge sent the men’s cases to Wood Green Crown Court, where they are due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on July 10.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Brother LDN is a unisex lifestyle brand based at Netil Market. Picture: Eat Work Art

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Gang members jailed

Volunteers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

SWIM volunteers will be handing out protective gear and giving advice to residents outside Dalston Kingsland Station. Picture: Googlemaps

Most Read

Non-essential Hackney shops prepare to reopen after weeks of coronavirus lockdown

Brother LDN is a unisex lifestyle brand based at Netil Market. Picture: Eat Work Art

Second man arrested in connection with Hackney shooting

Police have named Oluwamayowa Adeymi, known as Samson, as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hackney on June 5. Picture: Metropolitan Police

CCTV appeal following sexual assault on 243 bus in Stoke Newington

The man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Gang members jailed

Volunteers raise awareness about Covid-19 in Dalston

SWIM volunteers will be handing out protective gear and giving advice to residents outside Dalston Kingsland Station. Picture: Googlemaps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Peyraud-Magnin ‘will only remember positives’ at Arsenal

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mitchell confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal Women's Emma Mitchell during the SSE Women's FA Cup Semi Final match at the Marine Travel Arena, Liverpool.

Tottenham defender Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

13-year-old admits kicking Hackney police officers in alleged group attack

Frampton Park Road, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24