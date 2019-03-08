Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney
PUBLISHED: 13:22 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 24 April 2019
Archant
A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed in Well Street last night.
Police were called by medics at 11.40pm after the victim had been knifed.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and Scotland Yard said his injuries were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and nearby Cassland Road has been taped off by officers this morning while they investigate.