Thieves break into Shoreditch e-bike store and steal two cycles worth £12,000

PUBLISHED: 11:18 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 06 March 2020

The raid was captured on CCTV.

Two rare e-bikes were stolen during a raid on a shop in Shoreditch last week.

Urban eBikes in Cambridge Heath Road was broken into just after 3am on Wednesday, February 26, by two men in black hats. They stole two electric mountain bikes, one white and one orange, worth about £12,000, and a laptop.

After smashing the glass front door and stealing the items the pair rode off on the bikes.

One person connected to the store told the Gazette: "They came equipped with a spanner so we assume it was not opportunistic. Both bikes had trackers and were last seen off Huddleston Close/Parmiter street in Cambridge Heath."

Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made and police continue to investigate the raid.

