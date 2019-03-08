Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Hackney Council in Hoxton shop raid

PUBLISHED: 08:50 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 16 July 2019

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

hackney council

Trading standards officers from Hackney Council seized 13,700 cigarettes in a raid on a Hoxton shop last month as part of a clampdown on illegal tobacco.

The discovery was made with the help of sniffer dog Pippa, who found the cigarettes stashed away alongside 129 illegal packets of loose tobacco in a sink unit under the shop's chocolate bar stand.

The shop owner is now facing prosecution for the sale of illegal tobacco, which is completely unregulated, and often sold much cheaper than legal tobacco.

Being able to buy tobacco cheaply makes it harder for some smokers to quit, and easier for children and young people to start smoking and get hooked at a young age.

You may also want to watch:

The council is holding an illegal tobacco road show on Tuesday from 10am to 4pm at Tesco in Morning Lane, where residents can find out why illegal tobacco is a problem and how to report premises that sell it.

Trading standards and public health officers will be doing surveys with the public to find out how much people know about the illegal trade and their attitudes towards it.

The council's safety chief, Cllr Caroline Selman, said: "Illegal tobacco is heavily linked with organised crime and harms businesses who are trading legally.

"We're working hard to crack down on businesses selling illegal tobacco who will face action if they are caught."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Graham Road stabbing: Man, 27, knifed in the chest

The man was stabbed in Graham Road. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies after being hit by recovery vehicle in Mare Street

The scene in Mare Street after a woman was hit by a recovery vehicle. Picture: Matt Smith

In pictures: Extinction Rebellion climate campaigners halt traffic with Dalston swarm, Shoreditch ride-out and London Fields skeleton march

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators mass on Hackney Downs ahead of their Skeleton March to London Fields. Picture: Polly Hancock

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Hackney Council in Hoxton shop raid

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

Stamford Hill Orthodox Jewish charity finance boss laundered £10m through selling ‘dangerous’ fake Viagra and diet pills

Edward Cohen

Most Read

Graham Road stabbing: Man, 27, knifed in the chest

The man was stabbed in Graham Road. Picture: Met Police

Woman dies after being hit by recovery vehicle in Mare Street

The scene in Mare Street after a woman was hit by a recovery vehicle. Picture: Matt Smith

In pictures: Extinction Rebellion climate campaigners halt traffic with Dalston swarm, Shoreditch ride-out and London Fields skeleton march

Extinction Rebellion demonstrators mass on Hackney Downs ahead of their Skeleton March to London Fields. Picture: Polly Hancock

Thousands of illegal cigarettes seized by Hackney Council in Hoxton shop raid

Sniffer dog Pippa with the illegal tobacco find. Picture: Hackney Council

Stamford Hill Orthodox Jewish charity finance boss laundered £10m through selling ‘dangerous’ fake Viagra and diet pills

Edward Cohen

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Dier to miss Tottenham’s tour of Asia

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Arsenal working calmly on new signings according to boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Clay: We have got each other to get through it

Leyton Orient's Craig Clay is challenged by Solihull Moors' duo Kyle Storer and Danny Wright (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Emery powerless as Arsenal boss reveals club will deal with rebelling skipper Koscielny

Unai Emery (left) and Laurent Koscielny. Picture: PA

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists