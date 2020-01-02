Three arrested after attempted break-in at suspected cannabis factory in Stoke Newington

Police in Church Walk after the attempted burglary. Picture: @WeLoveStokey Archant

Three men were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after an attempted break-in at a suspected cannabis factory in Stoke Newington.

Police were called to Church Walk, off Albion Road, at 3.25am after it was reported that a number of people were trying to get into a property.

Cops attended and detained the three suspects on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, attempted burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

An investigation is ongoing and the road has been taped off today while forensics comb for evidence.