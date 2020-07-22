Search

Advanced search

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

PUBLISHED: 09:10 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 22 July 2020

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

@999London

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Stoke Newington yesterday.

The air ambulance was scrambled after a man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999LondonThe air ambulance was scrambled after a man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Amhurst Park at 7.41pm.

The air ambulance was scrambled, and a man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital suffering multiple stab wounds.

You may also want to watch:

Three others were arrested nearby in connection with the assault, and remain in custody.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said that after assessment in hospital, the victim’s condition was not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7278/21Jul.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters rush to Hackney flat blaze

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Footage of police pelted with bottles at illegal music event

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Two youths charged with assulating emergency workers at illegal Woodberry Down block party

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters rush to Hackney flat blaze

The damage after a fire in a Charterhouse Road flat. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Footage of police pelted with bottles at illegal music event

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Two youths charged with assulating emergency workers at illegal Woodberry Down block party

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Many areas to improve says Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Album review: Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers

Courtney Marie Andrews Old Flowers album is reviewed this week

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

Premier League: Aston Villa 1 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's David Luiz (centre) during the Premier League match at Villa Park

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University