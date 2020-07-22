Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault
PUBLISHED: 09:10 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 22 July 2020
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Stoke Newington yesterday.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Amhurst Park at 7.41pm.
The air ambulance was scrambled, and a man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital suffering multiple stab wounds.
Three others were arrested nearby in connection with the assault, and remain in custody.
A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said that after assessment in hospital, the victim’s condition was not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7278/21Jul.
