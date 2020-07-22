Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London @999London

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Stoke Newington yesterday.

The air ambulance was scrambled after a man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London The air ambulance was scrambled after a man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Amhurst Park at 7.41pm.

The air ambulance was scrambled, and a man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital suffering multiple stab wounds.

Three others were arrested nearby in connection with the assault, and remain in custody.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said that after assessment in hospital, the victim’s condition was not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 7278/21Jul.