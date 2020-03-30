Search

Somerford Grove stabbing: Three teens jailed for killing aspiring musician Tashaûn Aird

PUBLISHED: 15:36 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 30 March 2020

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Three teenagers have been locked up for killing 15-year-old Tashaûn Aird in a pre-meditated gang attack.

Tashaûn AirdTashaûn Aird

The aspiring musician was knifed nine times in the chest and back after he and his friends tried to run away from the thugs in Somerford Grove, Stoke Newington, on May 1 last year.

Following an Old Bailey trial, a 16-year-old youth was found guilty of murdering Tashaun and wounding a 16-year-old boy with intent in December.

Judge Angela Rafferty QC told him today he “showed no mercy” as she sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 17 years, and a further four years to run concurrently.

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, Romford, who played a lesser role, was jailed for 12 years for manslaughter and two-and-a-half years, concurrent, for wounding.

Romaine Williams-ReidRomaine Williams-Reid

Another 16-year-old youth was jailed for 12 years for Tashaun’s manslaughter and four years, concurrent, for wounding with intent. A fourth defendant, 16-year-old Caden Stewart, became unwell in custody and was transferred to hospital where he died on June 27, 20 days after he was charged with murder. During the trial, prosecutor Julian Evans had told how Williams-Reid had been keeping watch on Tashaun and his friends as they sat in the park before the others arrived “intent on violence”.

As the targeted group scattered, the two youths, both armed with blades, ran after Tashaun and one of them repeatedly “lunged” at him.

Meanwhile, Stewart, who was said to have had a sword, chased after the 16-year-old victim and stabbed him in the back, the court heard.

Tashaun managed to get out of the park but was stabbed again by the same youth, who was convicted of murder.

Tashaun managed to walk a short distance before collapsing face-down on the floor, and was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.

The 16-year-old victim, bleeding from a wound in his back, sought help in a nearby shop and went on to make a full recovery.

The judge told the defendants the “planned and targeted attack” which involved the use of weapons including a Samurai sword and zombie knife, was in full view of members of the public.

“A group of unarmed young people posing no threat whatsoever to you were attacked by you in the park,” she said.

“It may be that his [Tashaûn’s] music was somehow connected to this attack but it is unlikely we will ever truly know.”

Neither victim was connected with the targeted gang, she said, adding: “This was a terrible waste of a young life.”

Tashaûn had had a “passion for music” and his family only learned he had been accepted by a music college after his death.

Tashaûn’s family said: “Our beautiful and talented Tashaûn was just 15-years-old when he was attacked and murdered, in what was a senseless and unprovoked attack on him.

“There can be no comfort to us other than these individuals being off the streets and out of harm’s way.

“However, no words could ever describe the pain, numbness and sheer anguish that we as a family have felt since he was taken away from us so suddenly on May 1.

“No family should be put through what we have experienced these past seven months, you hear about knife crime and never expect it to be one of your own.”

Drive 24