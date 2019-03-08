Tory party agent charged over forged signatures on candidate forms in last year’s Hackney Council elections

Diana Danescu has been charged over forged signatures on Tory candidate forms at last year's elections. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

A Conservative party election agent has been charged with 14 offences relating to nomination forms for Hackney candidates in the local elections last year.

Diana Danescu, 26, is accused of sending 14 candidate forms with false signatures to the town hall’s returning officer and chief exec Tim Shields, contrary to Section65 and Section 168 of the Representation of the People Act.

It follows an investigation by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team.

Danescu was not the agent for any of the five Tory councillors elected on May 3 last year, the Gazette can confirm. She also ran as a candidate in Chadwell ward, Redbridge, but her 874 votes weren’t enough to get her elected.

Danescu, of Malford Court, The Drive, South Woodford, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 26.