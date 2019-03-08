Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Tory party agent charged over forged signatures on candidate forms in last year’s Hackney Council elections

PUBLISHED: 09:32 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 05 April 2019

Diana Danescu has been charged over forged signatures on Tory candidate forms at last year's elections. Picture: PA

Diana Danescu has been charged over forged signatures on Tory candidate forms at last year's elections. Picture: PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

A Conservative party election agent has been charged with 14 offences relating to nomination forms for Hackney candidates in the local elections last year.

Diana Danescu, 26, is accused of sending 14 candidate forms with false signatures to the town hall’s returning officer and chief exec Tim Shields, contrary to Section65 and Section 168 of the Representation of the People Act.

It follows an investigation by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team.

Danescu was not the agent for any of the five Tory councillors elected on May 3 last year, the Gazette can confirm. She also ran as a candidate in Chadwell ward, Redbridge, but her 874 votes weren’t enough to get her elected.

Danescu, of Malford Court, The Drive, South Woodford, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 26.

Most Read

Minicab driver fights for life after having heart attack at wheel during terrifying ambush in Stamford Hill

Police and medics at the scene in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

Teen stabbed after party on Hoxton’s Colville Estate

The teen was found in Hemsworth Street, Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Bruno Pateco-Te sentenced to 27 years for murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Bruno Pateco-Te

Guilty: Bruno Pateco-Te faces life in prison for ‘brutal and unprovoked’ murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Kaan Aslan who was brutally chased down in the street and stabbed in his heart. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington restaurant Testi crowned kebab king of North and West London

Testi owners Huseyin Uzum and his father Hasan Uzm with their award. Picture: British Kebab Awards

Most Read

Minicab driver fights for life after having heart attack at wheel during terrifying ambush in Stamford Hill

Police and medics at the scene in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

Teen stabbed after party on Hoxton’s Colville Estate

The teen was found in Hemsworth Street, Hoxton. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Bruno Pateco-Te sentenced to 27 years for murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Bruno Pateco-Te

Guilty: Bruno Pateco-Te faces life in prison for ‘brutal and unprovoked’ murder of Kaan Aslan on Nightingale Estate, Lower Clapton

Kaan Aslan who was brutally chased down in the street and stabbed in his heart. Picture: Met Police

Stoke Newington restaurant Testi crowned kebab king of North and West London

Testi owners Huseyin Uzum and his father Hasan Uzm with their award. Picture: British Kebab Awards

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Sissoko explains key feature he loves about new Spurs stadium

Tottenham Hotspur players warm up ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

O’s don’t need any extra motivation, says Edinburgh

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tory party agent charged over forged signatures on candidate forms in last year’s Hackney Council elections

Diana Danescu has been charged over forged signatures on Tory candidate forms at last year's elections. Picture: PA

I prepared myself for racial abuse in Montenegro, reveals candid Rose

England's Danny Rose (right) fouls Montenegro's Aleksandar Boljevic during the Euro 2020 Group A qualifer at the Podgorica City Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Positive signs for Orient on the injury front

Jordan Maguire-Drew looks to get a shot off for Leyton Orient against former loan club Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists