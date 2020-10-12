Search

Man, 24, fighting for his life after triple shooting in Homerton

PUBLISHED: 12:18 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 12 October 2020

Three men were shot in Homerton High Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Three men were shot in Homerton High Street. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a triple shooting in Homerton High Street last night.

Two other men, aged 60 and 32, were also taken to hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries after gun shots were fired just before 11pm.

A crime scene remains in place and there is currently an enhanced police presence in the area, according to Scotland Yard.

Detectives from the Trident specialist crime command who are investigating, want to hear from anyone who has information regarding the shooting or who saw anything suspicious.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 7463/11OCT.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

