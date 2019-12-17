Stamford Hill rabbi attack: Two arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated GBH

Two teenage boys handed themselves in to cops on Monday to help them with their investigation of an antisemitic attack on a senior rabbi in Stamford Hill.

A relative recognised the boys aged 14 and 15-years-old after CCTV images of them were circulated by the Met in a media appeal that day.

The victim, a 54-year-old dayan who sits as a judge in Judaic courts, was in Hackney for a family wedding when he was allegedly attacked while walking back to a relative's home in Amhurst Park just before 10pm on November 29.

Two people have now been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated grievous bodily harm over the incident and have been detained in police custody.

Det Supt Adam Ghaboos said: "Communities and local residents have such an important part to play in helping to keep London safe and we often rely on their support and intelligence in helping us bring perpetrators to justice."