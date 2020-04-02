Chatsworth Road shooting: Two men jailed for wounding couple with ‘shotgun’

Lewis Philpot [l] and Tony Murray [r] met

Two men have been jailed for firearms offences after two people were shot in Chatsworth Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 1am on January 23 after a gun was fired at a commercial premises in Lower Clapton.

Two men arrived on bikes and discharged what police believed to be a shotgun, wounding a man and a woman aged in their mid-30s.

They were both treated in hospital, and have now been discharged with non-life changing injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Lewis Philpot, 22, of no fixed address and Tony Murray, 27, of Churchill Walk, Homerton, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and causing grievous bodily harm with intent in February.

Appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, Philpot was sentenced to nine years and four months imprisonment for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and nine years and four months for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Murray was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and eight years and nine months for grievous bodily harm with intent. The sentences will run concurrently.

Det Insp Matthew Webb of the Met’s specialist crime Trident team said: “Both of these men have paid the penalty for their wanton discharge of a firearm on the streets of London. It was merely good fortune that the injuries they caused were not more serious.

“The Met is determined to bring violent criminals to account and both men were quickly arrested and charged. Following our inquiry, both were faced with overwhelming evidence and quickly pleaded guilty.

“Even after the court took note of their early guilty pleas, both men now face a substantial term of imprisonment, which is thoroughly deserved.”