Chatsworth Road shooting: Two men jailed for wounding couple with ‘shotgun’

PUBLISHED: 14:17 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 02 April 2020

Lewis Philpot [l] and Tony Murray [r]

met

Two men have been jailed for firearms offences after two people were shot in Chatsworth Road.

Police were called at 1am on January 23 after a gun was fired at a commercial premises in Lower Clapton.

Two men arrived on bikes and discharged what police believed to be a shotgun, wounding a man and a woman aged in their mid-30s.

They were both treated in hospital, and have now been discharged with non-life changing injuries.

Lewis Philpot, 22, of no fixed address and Tony Murray, 27, of Churchill Walk, Homerton, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and causing grievous bodily harm with intent in February.

Appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, Philpot was sentenced to nine years and four months imprisonment for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and nine years and four months for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Murray was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and eight years and nine months for grievous bodily harm with intent. The sentences will run concurrently.

Det Insp Matthew Webb of the Met’s specialist crime Trident team said: “Both of these men have paid the penalty for their wanton discharge of a firearm on the streets of London. It was merely good fortune that the injuries they caused were not more serious.

“The Met is determined to bring violent criminals to account and both men were quickly arrested and charged. Following our inquiry, both were faced with overwhelming evidence and quickly pleaded guilty.

“Even after the court took note of their early guilty pleas, both men now face a substantial term of imprisonment, which is thoroughly deserved.”

Most Read

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Somerford Grove stabbing: Three teens jailed for killing aspiring musician Tashaûn Aird

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

