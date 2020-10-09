Two arrests made in Finsbury Park rape investigation

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Detectives investigating an allegation of rape in the Finsbury Park area have arrested two men.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and a 25-year-old man was arrested yesterday, both on suspicion of rape.

They were taken to east London police stations and have been released on bail to return next month.

The alleged victim left a pub in Finsbury Park with two men on July 15 last year, and she claims they walked for a short time before she was attacked.

She is being supported by specialist officers, according to Scotland Yard, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3082/19Aug20.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.