Two men charged with attempted murder after gun fired in Hoxton Street

Hoxton Street. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Detectives have charged two men with attempted murder after a gun was fired in Hoxton Street on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man attended a hospital for treatment to a minor hand injury following the incident at 2.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

Adam Meragan, 24, of Sleaford Street, Camden and Abderraouf Hocine, 18, of St Peter’s Way, De Beauvoir, were both charged overnight with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Meragan was also charged with driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance, and Hocine was charged with possession of cannabis.

Both are due to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

READ MORE: London Fields shooting: Police believe ‘innocent bystander’ was caught in gangland crossfire as drill music video was filmed

READ MORE: Woman fights for her life after London Fields shooting