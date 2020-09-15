Cowper Road stabbing: Two men charged with murder of Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington. Archant

Two men have been charged with the murder of Steve Brown who was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington nearly 18 months ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Brown, a 47-year-old father-of-five was knifed in the heart in Cowper Road on April 17, 2019.

He staggered towards Matthias Road before collapsing, and died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination held at Poplar Mortuary gave cause of death as a stab wound to the heart and haemorrhage.

Alican Cetinkaya, 24, of Culross Close, Tottenham, and Reece Lucey, 23, of Grosvenor Avenue, Islington, were both charged with murder yesterday.

Cetinkaya has also been charged with possession of an offensive wepaon and Lucey has also been charged with throwing a corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are both due to appear at Thames Magistrates Court today.