Two men in hospital after acid attack in Lower Clapton

Two men were doused in a corrosive substance in Cricketfield Road. Archant

Two men in their 20s are in hospital after an "acid attack" in Lower Clapton on Friday night.

Police were called at 7.20pm to Cricketfield Road and found the victims at the scene. Footage believed to show the aftermath of the incident surfaced on social media on Saturday. In it, the victims can be seen taking their clothes off while passers-by help to pour water on them.

Both were taken to hospital with serious injuries, though Scotland Yard says they are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting CAD7518/21JUN or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.