Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London Archant

Two people were stabbed and police were pelted with bottles when a huge street party on the Woodberry Down Estate turned violent at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hundreds of people started gathering near Mendip House early on Saturday evening for the party, which featured a sound system and an MC.

Police, who had visited earlier to check out the situation, were called again to reports of someone with a knife at 11.30pm, and were attacked on arrival. Back-up was called from the City and the Territorial Support Group (TSG).

One man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition. Scotland Yard said this morning his injuries were no longer life-threatening.

You may also want to watch:

A woman was also found with stab injuries, but escaped serious harm was discharged from hospital.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed, while an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were both arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. They have been bailed until next month.

Terrified neighbours complained about the scenes, saying they had never before seen a party of the same scale on the estate.

The TSG Twitter account MetTaskForce wrote: "Officers gave life saving treatment to the victim recovered a weapon and were attacked with numerous missiles on entering the estate."

Last month the Gazette revealed attacks on police had more than tripled in the last five years. The blame has been laid with crippling government that have left officers more vulnerable.

Hackney Council and the police both had officers patrolling the estate on Sunday to provide reassurance to neighbours.