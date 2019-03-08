Search

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

PUBLISHED: 09:18 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 23 April 2019

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Two men are in hospital after being stabbed in Stoke Newington in the early hours of Saturday.

Police were called to Arcola Street at 3.50am and found the victims, both in their mid 20s, with knife injuries. Scotland Yard said neither one was in a life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

The attack is the second double stabbing in Arcola Street in a matter of weeks. On April 10 an 18-year-old was taken to hospital after being knifed, as was another man, aged 24.

A 24-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested on suspicion of assault.

Anyone with information about Saturday's attack can call police on 101 quoting CAD1202/20APR, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

