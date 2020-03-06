Two Stoke Newington men facing jail after police find loaded semi-automatic firearms in car

Two Stoke Newington men are among five facing jail after police seized two loaded semi-automatic firearms from a car in east London.

Officers conducting an operation attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Astra in Ewhurst Close, Stepney, on the evening of February 11 last year.

As they did so five men got out and sprinted off, leaving the engine running. One of them was seen to dump a gun as they were chased.

The vehicle and nearby area were later searched and officers found the weapons - one inside a bag on the passenger seat and one on the floor near the car. The 8mm modified hand guns were loaded and one had the hammer cocked to fire.

A balaclava and a box containing plastic latex gloves were also recovered.

Riccardo Christophe, 29, of Albion Road, was the driver of the car. He initially evaded police but turned himself in hours later.

Korey Lawrence, 25, of Bethune Road, was one of three men caught by officers, along with Charles Junior Frimpong, 23, of Harrow and Abdul Noor, 23, of Dagenham.

Jahvon Robinson, 22, of Tower Hamlets was arrested in April.

All were found guilty of conspiracy to possess two firearms and conspiracy to possess ammunition on Wednesday following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Det Insp Glenn Butler, from Specialist Crime, said: "I have no doubt the firearms recovered would have been used to cause serious or even fatal injuries in the hands of those convicted or others.

"I would like to thank my team, supported by firearm officers, for their dedication and commitment in removing illegally held firearms from the streets of London. Both firearms were loaded and thankfully police action on the day prevented them from being discharged."