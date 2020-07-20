Search

Two youths charged with assulating emergency workers at illegal Woodberry Down block party

PUBLISHED: 09:40 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 20 July 2020

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Two youths have been charged with assaulting emergency workers when police tried to break up an illegal block party in Manor House on Friday night.

Police have released images of people they would like to speak to following violence and disorder as an illegal rave was shut down in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met PolicePolice have released images of people they would like to speak to following violence and disorder as an illegal rave was shut down in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Brandon Elabor, 18, of Tanglewood Close, Uxbridge, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, along with Devonte Perkins, 18, of Sibley Grove, Newham.

Mr Perkins is also charged with Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 by using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence.

Police received multiple calls from 11pm on July 17 from concerned members of the public who reported noise and anti-social behaviour because of an unlicensed music event on the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney.

Police have released images of people they would like to speak to following violence and disorder as an illegal rave was shut down in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met PolicePolice have released images of people they would like to speak to following violence and disorder as an illegal rave was shut down in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

A dispersal zone was authorised under s35 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, and specially trained public order officers tried to disperse the group.

But they were pelted with canisters, bottles, bricks and even a bicycle before the area was cleared by 4am.

Over the weekend detectives released images of eight other people they want to speak to, who are suspected to have been involved in violence and disorder against the public and police officers.

Topic Tags:

Footage of police pelted with bottles at illegal music event

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police

Illegal Manor House rave: Officers injured after bottles, canisters and a bike thrown at riot police

A 19 year old man from East Ham has been charged with assault following an illegal rave. Picture: Met Police

England in race against time against West Indies

England’s Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies’ Shamarh Brooks

Homegrown Harry Kane is the 'special one' for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspurs' Harry Kane and Leicester City's Wes Morgan (left) during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Lower Clapton man charged with possession of a gun

A man has been fatally stabbed in Kilburn. Picture: Met Police

