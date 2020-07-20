Two youths charged with assulating emergency workers at illegal Woodberry Down block party

Footage from a Met Police officer's body-worn camera on arrival at an illegal party in Woodberry Down Estate, Hackney. Picture: Met Police Met Police

Two youths have been charged with assaulting emergency workers when police tried to break up an illegal block party in Manor House on Friday night.

Brandon Elabor, 18, of Tanglewood Close, Uxbridge, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today, along with Devonte Perkins, 18, of Sibley Grove, Newham.

Mr Perkins is also charged with Section 4 of the Public Order Act 1986 by using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause fear of violence.

Police received multiple calls from 11pm on July 17 from concerned members of the public who reported noise and anti-social behaviour because of an unlicensed music event on the Woodberry Down Estate in Hackney.

A dispersal zone was authorised under s35 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, and specially trained public order officers tried to disperse the group.

But they were pelted with canisters, bottles, bricks and even a bicycle before the area was cleared by 4am.

Over the weekend detectives released images of eight other people they want to speak to, who are suspected to have been involved in violence and disorder against the public and police officers.