Man jailed for 'brutal' jealous attack on ex-wife and her male friend in Homerton

Umit Hayta has been jailed.

A man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail after attacking his ex-wife in a jealous rage in Hackney.

Umit Hayta, 39, of Second Avenue in Dagenham, was with his ex-wife for 15 years until she filed for a divorce in October 2019.

On February 21, the victim invited a 24-year-old man she had known for about two months to her home in Homerton.

They were at her address for 15 minutes when Hayta started banging on the door.

Despite attempts to block the entrance, Hayta eventually kicked his way through and began attacking and stabbing the male guest.

His ex-wife shouted at her two young children to leave the house and the three of them sheltered at a neighbour’s house.

The male victim ran to a nearby shop where he worked, telling a colleague to “shut the door, he’s going to kill me”.

Initally calling 999, the employee then rushed his friend to an east London hospital to have surgery for 18 stab wounds and a life-threatening bleed on the brain.

The attack has left the victim with life-changing injuries.

In a victim impact statement read to court, his cousin said: “He survived the surgery but was in a coma and we were given nil hope about him ever waking up.

“A miracle happened, one that surprised the team at the hospital as much as we and he survived.

“Every day I am grateful that he is alive and with us, but unfortunately the new him is not the same person anymore. He has severe behavioural and cognitive difficulties and a diminished mental capacity. He is not able to function like an ordinary person anymore.”

He is currently in a brain rehabilitation centre.

Hayta’s ex-partner was also injured trying to stop the attack and she received stitches for lacerations to her back and legs.

Having driven back to his home after the attack, Hayta called the police, saying: “I’ve done something wrong.

“Something, stabbing something. I don’t wanna talk everything.

“Happened, some stabbing in my partner’s house. My wife’s house.

“Yeah I did it. I did it. I find her with some man.”

Police officers arrested Hayta at his home, where they also found blood-stained clothes and trainers, and took him to an east London police station where he answered no comment to questioning.

He was charged on February 23 with attempted murder and two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

At the Old Bailey on June 12, Hayta pleaded guilty to the two GBH charges

He was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment, with an extended licence of three years, at the same court on August 26.

The cousin’s victim impact statement described his relative is “one of the kindest and most genuine people [he has] met”.

“He was stabbed 18 times by a violent attacker,” it reads. “To this day, we fail to apprehend how someone can physically carry out the act of such cruel violence. This was an unprovoked attack and he did nothing to deserve such cruelty.

“This attack has not just affected [my cousin], but has tormented our entire family. His parents were uncontainable with pain and sorrow.”

He said his cousin’s “old self is dead”: “While we are eternally grateful that he is alive, this situation has left our entire family scarred and distraught for a lifetime.”

Hayta’s ex-partner also submitted a victim impact statement: “I never thought Umit would hurt me. If I didn’t run from the flat he would have stabbed me further.

“My injuries have now healed, however, they could have been fatal. I am very lucky to be alive.

“The incident itself comes to my mind time and time again. I feel guilty for what has happened as I always blame myself for what Umit has done to me and [the male victim].”

She said although Umit was “a good father to his two children”, it has been “ruined by a moment of madness”.

Det Con Rajkumar Anton Arulnayagam, from Central East’s Safeguarding unit, said it was a “sustained and brutal attack”: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victims and the two young children who were in the house at the time.

“The overwhelming evidence we had against Hayta left him with no option but to plead guilty, preventing his victims from the ordeal of having to re-live that evening by going to trial.

“I hope today’s sentencing gives them a small measure of comfort and closure and sends a clear message that those who commit violence will be brought to justice.”