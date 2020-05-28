Search

Men bailed after woman found dead in Lower Clapton

PUBLISHED: 11:12 28 May 2020

Police at the scene on the Nye Bevan Estate in Lower Clapton. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Two men have been bailed until late July after a woman was found dead in Lower Clapton.

They were arrested on suspicion of murder after police found an unresponsive woman in a car park off Radbourne Close, on the Nye Bevan Estate, at about 12.10pm on April 28.

Although the air ambulance attended, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

