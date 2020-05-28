Men bailed after woman found dead in Lower Clapton
PUBLISHED: 11:12 28 May 2020
Two men have been bailed until late July after a woman was found dead in Lower Clapton.
They were arrested on suspicion of murder after police found an unresponsive woman in a car park off Radbourne Close, on the Nye Bevan Estate, at about 12.10pm on April 28.
Although the air ambulance attended, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
