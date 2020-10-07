Search

Watermint Quay stabbing: ‘Five men’ attacked victim alongside the River Lea towpath

PUBLISHED: 16:11 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 07 October 2020

A 38-year-old was taken to hospital with stabbing injuries after an attempted robbery. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A 38-year-old was taken to hospital with stabbing injuries after an attempted robbery. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police

A man was hospitalised with stab injuries after a gang tried to rob him as he walked alongside the River Lea towpath.

The attempted robbery and stabbing occured at Watermint Quay near West Warwick Resevoir and the Lea River canal. Picture: @999LondonThe attempted robbery and stabbing occured at Watermint Quay near West Warwick Resevoir and the Lea River canal. Picture: @999London

Police were called to Watermint Quay in Stamford Hill at 7.45pm on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old victim reported that five men had set upon him.

His injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries have been assessed as not life threatning. Picture: @999LondonThe victim was taken to hospital and his injuries have been assessed as not life threatning. Picture: @999London

