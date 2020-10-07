Watermint Quay stabbing: ‘Five men’ attacked victim alongside the River Lea towpath
PUBLISHED: 16:11 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 07 October 2020
Metropolitan Police
A man was hospitalised with stab injuries after a gang tried to rob him as he walked alongside the River Lea towpath.
Police were called to Watermint Quay in Stamford Hill at 7.45pm on Tuesday night.
The 38-year-old victim reported that five men had set upon him.
His injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.
No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.