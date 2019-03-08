Search

Well Street man charged with attempted murder after Whitechapel stabbing

PUBLISHED: 08:33 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 14 October 2019

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Turner Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google.

Detectives have charged a man with attempted murder after a stabbing in Turner Street in Whitechapel on Saturday.

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin, 36, of Well Street, South Hackney has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident, just after 2pm, left a 34-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he is in a critical, but stable condition.

Uddin is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today.

A 37-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but has since been released under investigation.

