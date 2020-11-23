Woman fights for her life after London Fields shooting
PUBLISHED: 08:14 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 23 November 2020
A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in London Fields last night.
The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was injured in Westgate Street.
Emergency services were called at 8.52pm, and police officers carried out CPR before the London Ambulance Service arrived.
She was rushed to and east London hospital in a life-threatening condition.
Her next of kin have been informed, and there have been no arrests.
A crime scene is in place and full enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, according to Scotland Yard.
Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6587/22 Nov.
