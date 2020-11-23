Search

Advanced search

Woman fights for her life after London Fields shooting

PUBLISHED: 08:14 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:14 23 November 2020

The victim was shot in Westgate Street, London Fields. Picture: @999London

The victim was shot in Westgate Street, London Fields. Picture: @999London

@999London

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in London Fields last night.

Police tape off Westgate Street, London Fields following the shooting last night. Picture: @999LondonPolice tape off Westgate Street, London Fields following the shooting last night. Picture: @999London

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, was injured in Westgate Street.

Emergency services were called at 8.52pm, and police officers carried out CPR before the London Ambulance Service arrived.

You may also want to watch:

She was rushed to and east London hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Her next of kin have been informed, and there have been no arrests.

A crime scene is in place and full enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, according to Scotland Yard.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6587/22 Nov.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

London Lions avenged Newcastle Eagles for overtime defeat

London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Newcastle Eagles (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Hackney pianist wins BBC Young Jazz Musician 2020

BBC Young Jazz Musician Final 2020. Photo credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Woman fights for her life after London Fields shooting

The victim was shot in Westgate Street, London Fields. Picture: @999London

Pepe red card ‘unacceptable’ says Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Premier League: Leeds 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe is shown a red card by match referee Anthony Taylor