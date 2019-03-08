Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Wick Boards smash and grab: UK's first e-skate shop ram raided and £25,000 stock burgled

PUBLISHED: 08:23 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 19 June 2019

The e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolen

The e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolen

wick boards

The UK's first electric skateboard shop might have to close down after it was ram raided and cleared of £25,000 worth of stock.

CCTV images taken as the e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolenCCTV images taken as the e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolen

But the community is rallying behind Owen Williams, the owner of Wick Boards, after the shop in Wallis Road was burgled on June 12.

CCTV images have captured two men making off with 15 electric boards and "one wheels" - similar to a hoverboard but where the rider faces sideways rather than forward.

They also took a few electric scooters, some helmets and a surfboard that was on display.

E-skaters from the e-skateboard community Carve UK will zip around in convoy at the Olympic Park this weekend in support of Wick Boards as part of a fundraiser at video game bar Four Quarters East, which will feature live bands.

CCTV images taken as the e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolenCCTV images taken as the e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolen

Owen, a visual effects technician who helped design the Batmobile in Batman Begins, combined his passion for engineering and design with his passion for skateboarding when he launched the shop a year ago, to showcase a future trend he saw taking off.

But with the lost stock's retail value totting up to £25,000 which is not covered on insurance, added to the cost of repairing the shutters, he's now devastated it might go under.

The shop specialises in electric skateboards and as well as the major brands sells its own custom boards too, with prices ranging from £500 up to £4,000.

Sam Golden who helped set up the shop told the Gazette: "Owen put his life and soul into building this shop over the past year as did many others. This is a massive blow to the UK E-Skate community that the shop was built for.

The e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and its stock cleared outThe e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and its stock cleared out

"It's such a devastating thing to happen, a lot of the local kids had taken to hanging out in the shop at weekends and school holidays as there is no other kind of place like we've built in the borough.

"All the electric skateboarders will come together to show some support for Wick Boards at the weekend.

"I think it'll be really cool to watch, and during the event we will be selling T-shirts and taking donations to see how much we can recover."

The event on Saturday takes place from 2pm to 11pm with the ride-out starting at 5.30pm.

The e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolenThe e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolen

The shop is waiting to hear back from police.

To donate see gofundme.com/f/1nzz548smo.

The e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared outThe e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared out

Owen Williams, the owner of Wick Boards in his shop (centre)Owen Williams, the owner of Wick Boards in his shop (centre)

The e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared outThe e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared out

You may also want to watch:

The e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared outThe e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared out

The e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared outThe e-skate shop Wick Boards before it was ram raided and its stock cleared out

Most Read

Hackney Wick Woodland goes silent after rave-ban comes into force - but how long will it last?

Scores of party-goers turned up to a rave in Wick Woodland, the weekend before the council's PSPO came into force. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Three Hackney men jailed for running county lines drug dealing operation in Brighton

Andre Phanor, Christopher Saili and Joshua Samuels.

Grade I listed Stoke Newington church St Matthias is under threat of closure and needs to raise £30,000

A file image of St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: John Salmon/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man’s killer

Alex Vanderpuye

The Gravel Pit Chapel: The radical congregation buried in Hackney’s secretive walled-off graveyard

Gravel Pit Chapel Burial Ground is overgrown and dominated by a tangle of nettles, brambles and other weeds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hackney Wick Woodland goes silent after rave-ban comes into force - but how long will it last?

Scores of party-goers turned up to a rave in Wick Woodland, the weekend before the council's PSPO came into force. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Three Hackney men jailed for running county lines drug dealing operation in Brighton

Andre Phanor, Christopher Saili and Joshua Samuels.

Grade I listed Stoke Newington church St Matthias is under threat of closure and needs to raise £30,000

A file image of St Matthias Church in Wordsworth Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: John Salmon/Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Alex Vanderpuye: £20,000 reward for information leading to South Hackney man’s killer

Alex Vanderpuye

The Gravel Pit Chapel: The radical congregation buried in Hackney’s secretive walled-off graveyard

Gravel Pit Chapel Burial Ground is overgrown and dominated by a tangle of nettles, brambles and other weeds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Cricket: Middlesex destined for rain-hit draw

Steven Finn of Middlesex (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Wick Boards smash and grab: UK’s first e-skate shop ram raided and £25,000 stock burgled

The e-skate shop Wick Boards was ram raided and £25,000 worth of stock was stolen

Wilkinson thanks Dagenham for helping him ‘love the game again’

Conor Wilkinson in action for Dagenham & Redbridge against Leyton Orient during the 2018/19 National League campaign (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Tottenham Women continue plans for new season

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal during the 2018/19 season (pic: Wu's Photography).

Women’s World Cup round-up: Arsenal star Mead shines for England as Miedema makes Dutch history

England's Beth Mead during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at Stade Oceane, Le Harve. Picture: John Walton/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists